Austria offers €17.9 million to fund storage

From pv magazine Germany
Austria's Climate and Energy Fund has launched a €17.9 million tender program for medium-sized electricity storage systems with net capacities of between 51 kWh and 1 MWh.
The funding is intended for new construction and expansion of existing battery storage systems. The program is offering €150/kWh of storage capacity and includes a sustainability surcharge if the storage facility is predominantly powered by electricity from renewable energy systems. A surcharge of €10/kWh is also planned if the storage facility is installed in regions with a particular focus on climate protection. Funding for the environmentally relevant investment costs are capped at 30%.
Popular content
The program aims to use good practice examples to encourage other investors to implement similar products. The expansion of medium-sized storage facilities is important in order to balance out fluctuations in electricity generation from photovoltaics and wind power. The storage facilities should therefore be able to be operated in a way that is beneficial to the grid. Funding is available to residents, production, commercial and service companies, energy supply companies, public institutions, contractors and communities, according to the Climate and Energy Fund.
The funding program is financed by the Austrian climate action ministry, which earmarked €10 million for the program. The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) is providing an additional €7.9 million. Applications can only be submitted online. The call for proposals runs until the end of February 2025, provided funds are still available by then. Otherwise, it will end when the funding is exhausted. The storage facilities must be completed no later than 24 months after the funding is approved.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.