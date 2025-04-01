Europe’s energy storage fleet reaches 89 GW

From ESS News
Europe continues to grow its energy storage fleet at pace, advancing its transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system. According to a new report authored by LCP Delta and the European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE), the continent reached a cumulative 89 GW by the end of 2024.
The latest edition of the report titled European Market Monitor on Energy Storage (EMMES) finds that 2024 has been a record year for energy storage deployment. Pumped-hydro storage (PHS) dominated the market, accounting for 53 GW of total capacity. Meanwhile, electrochemical storage reached 35 GW, with many installations in homes and businesses.
Italy, France, Germany and Spain hosted the largest PHS capacities.
