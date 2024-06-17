Chile, Brazil, Colombia lead hydrogen market in Latin America, Caribbean

From pv magazine LatAm

Hinicio and New Energy presented the H2LAC Index at H2LAC 2024 earlier this month. The figures show that Chile, Brazil, and Colombia lead the hydrogen market in Latin America and the Caribbean, in that order. Brazil has displaced Colombia for second place, while Chile retains its lead.

The index analyzes the development of the region's sector across five categories:

Public policies, incentives and regulations at the national level

Level of development of the national ecosystem

Number of projects in operation and/or in development

Areas of application and penetration of hydrogen at the national level

Level of international cooperation and export planning

Other figures from the H2LAC 2024 Index suggest that Colombia and Argentina lead in public policy and regulations, based on “commitment to the implementation of regulations and incentives for market development.”

The countries with the highest potential include Uruguay, Costa Rica and Argentina. Hinicio and New Energy said they “stand out for their ability to take advantage of their renewable natural resources and the growing interest on the part of project promoters in developing initiatives.”

The index noted that Peru and the Dominican Republic have improved. Ecuador has joined the market with projects in development, and Barbados has also started to “appear on the hydrogen map.”