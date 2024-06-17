Singulus Solar presents cell, module production equipment for TOPCon, HJT manufacturing

Singulus Solar, headquartered in Germany, will supply individual cell and module manufacturing equipment, solutions, and turnkey lines to manufacturers of TOPCon and heterojunction solar PV products. It is a newly formed joint venture of Singulus Technologies, a German coating equipment manufacturer, and Yingkou Jinchen Machinery, a Chinese module manufacturing equipment supplier.

Addressing the global PV market, Singulus Solar's portfolio will include cell manufacturing equipment from Singulus Technologies' portfolio, such as phase vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering equipment, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and evaporation coating systems, as well as wet-chemical and thermal processing equipment, along with equipment from Jinchen‘s solar panel production portfolio.

Jinchen has an installed base of 500 GW for module and cell production lines.

There will be European and US technical and customer service centers staffed with teams from both companies. “The joint venture delivers against international market expectations for high-quality PV equipment that meets the growing demand for sustainable and efficient PV process and equipment solutions,” stated Singulus chief executive officer, Stefan Rinck, in a press release.

The companies have complementing portfolios, according to Jinchen’s chairman, Li Yisheng, who pointed out that the manufacturing footprints of the two companies will enable Singulus Solar to have “fast delivery at favorable cost structures”, adding that “first projects are already in progress”.