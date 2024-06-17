Singulus Solar presents cell, module production equipment for TOPCon, HJT manufacturing

Singulus Solar, headquartered in Germany, will supply individual cell and module manufacturing equipment, solutions, and turnkey lines to manufacturers of TOPCon and heterojunction solar PV products. It is a newly formed joint venture of Singulus Technologies, a German coating equipment manufacturer, and Yingkou Jinchen Machinery, a Chinese module manufacturing equipment supplier.
Addressing the global PV market, Singulus Solar's portfolio will include cell manufacturing equipment from Singulus Technologies' portfolio, such as phase vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering equipment, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and evaporation coating systems, as well as wet-chemical and thermal processing equipment, along with equipment from Jinchen‘s solar panel production portfolio.
Jinchen has an installed base of 500 GW for module and cell production lines.
There will be European and US technical and customer service centers staffed with teams from both companies. “The joint venture delivers against international market expectations for high-quality PV equipment that meets the growing demand for sustainable and efficient PV process and equipment solutions,” stated Singulus chief executive officer, Stefan Rinck, in a press release.
Popular content
The companies have complementing portfolios, according to Jinchen’s chairman, Li Yisheng, who pointed out that the manufacturing footprints of the two companies will enable Singulus Solar to have “fast delivery at favorable cost structures”, adding that “first projects are already in progress”.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.