India’s Gautam Solar showcases TOPCon glass-glass bifacial panels at Intersolar

From pv magazine India

Indian PV manufacturer Gautam Solar is showcasing its n-type TOPCon solar panels at the ongoing Intersolar Europe 2024 in Munich.

The panels are available in power range of 580 Wp to 590 Wp with maximum efficiency up to 22.84%. These are built with 144 half-cut cells.

The bifacial panels measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and produce 10-30% extra power from the rear side when compared to monofacial panels.

“Using glass-to-glass (G2G) structure allows us to provide 30 years performance warranty over the standard 25 years warranty for glass-to-backsheet (G2B) panels,” said Gautam Solar CEO Gautam Mohanka. “G2G structure with 2.0 mm glass on both sides provides much better mechanical load handling and abrasion resistance, prevents formation of micro-cracks and protects cells from degradation caused by moisture, salt mist and PID.”

Mohanka added, “Our latest solar panels are ideal for the European market, where the weather gets really harsh for significant time periods, with many regions experiencing heavy snowfall in winters and high wind speeds. Our panels which are certified as per European (EN/CE) and other Global Standards (UL and IEC), make for perfect fit for developers and EPC companies which are looking to move away from cheap Chinese solar panels, which are flooding the market.”