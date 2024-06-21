Spanish startup Soletrax creates custom trackers for individual projects

From pv magazine Spain

New Spanish startup Soletrax has announced the launch of Trxone, a short single-row tracker that is manufactured for each project and allows independent tracking of the rows, so that they are not subordinated to the tracking algorithm of the master row.

“Having a limited length means it adapts better to the terrain, both in the Z axis and in the X-Y,” the company explains.

The single-row tracker allows independent tracking of the rows, so that plant generation is optimal and some rows are not subordinated to the tracking algorithm of the master row. This tracking optimization is combined with an economy of scale, as only one set of power supply, backup battery, and tracker controller are used for each set of rows. “In short, the best of both worlds: the benefit of single-row with respect to generation and that of multi-row with respect to economies of scale,” the company notes.

Soletrax says it is an “innovative solar tracker, based on optimizing generation, reducing earth movement, improving the GCR (Ground-Coverage Ratio), taking care of back-up systems and minimizing operations and maintenance expenses.” The company explains that “one of the most innovative aspects is the custom design of the products for each of the projects, which allows greater versatility, use, adaptation to the terrain, reduction of shadows, in short, greater efficiency. In addition, they use predictive weather analysis and machine learning to increase energy generation over the life of the plant.”

Its Optitrax controller incorporates algorithms such as 3D backtracking, diffuse radiation response, optimization of split-cell panels, and alerts for various extreme wind, snow, and hail situations.

It also includes a SCADA solution that allows you to control and supervise processes remotely, with an interactive 3D interface that represents the status of the photovoltaic plant in real time.

DNV Energy has approved the tracker's Calculation Report. Soletrax states that it has already signed a pipeline of projects totaling 4 GW that it will execute between 2024 and 2029 “with an IPP of renowned global prestige.”

Soletrax has also designed Fixone, a fixed structure for PV plants that is “versatile, reliable, competitive and capable of adapting to each project.”