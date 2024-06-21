Intersolar: AP Systems presents single-phase hybrid inverter for balcony photovoltaics

From pv magazine Germany

AP Systems has unveiled a true hybrid inverter for balconies. In most cases, balcony power installations use micro inverters with batteries connected via an MC4 connector, says Yihan Li, AP Systems' sales manager for Austria and Germany.

The EZHI, on the other hand, is a fully-fledged, single-phase hybrid inverter. The system can absorb 1,200 W and deliver just as much again, whereby the feed into the grid is reduced to 800 W. The hybrid inverter stores the difference in a battery. In off-grid mode, the EZHI can continuously supply the household grid with 2,400 W. The switchover time to off-grid mode is said to be less than 10 milliseconds. According to AP Systems, the system uses gallium nitride semiconductors. Despite the low power class, the efficiency is said to be 96.2%. Gallium nitride semiconductors are still only used in low-power applications.

The inverter can connect modules with a maximum short-circuit current of 25 amps. The voltage at the DC input can be up to 60 volts per input. A special feature is that AC voltage can also be applied to the input. If you want to retrofit a battery, for example, you can leave the old micro inverter in operation and simply connect the AC output directly to the hybrid inverter.

The inverter is certified with protection class IP67 and is therefore ideal for outdoor use. The recommended operating temperature ranges between minus 40 C and plus 65 C.

The key difference between a conventional balcony inverter and the hybrid solution is that the hybrid inverter has a CAN interface for the battery. This is intended to ensure better and safer operation of the battery, says Li. The interface allows the use of only one cable for power transmission and communication with the battery management system. AP Systems does not manufacture its own battery for balconies, “but we have already tested compatibility with over 40 manufacturers,” Li adds.

The in-house app can control energy flows and manage self-consumption. Other accessories can be integrated via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The manufacturer offers a 12-year warranty on the micro-hybrid inverter.