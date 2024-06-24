Larsen & Toubro wins 185 MW/254 MWh solar-plus-storage project in India

From pv magazine India

Larsen & Toubro said in a recent statement that it has secured an order to build a 185 MW grid-connected PV plant along with a 254 MWh BESS. It will install the solar project in Kajra, Lakshisarai district, Bihar.

Larsen & Toubro said that the BESS will enable the storage of solar energy during low-demand periods and discharge during demand peaks. It will also help to smoothen fluctuations in generation, while handling frequency regulation and providing voltage support. It will come with black-start capability to the grid to facilitate quick restarts after outages.

“This is a welcome addition to our renewable [engineering, procurement and construction] portfolio of 18 GWp cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and in the making,” said A. Ravindran, the senior vice president and head of renewables for Larsen & Toubro. “On the battery energy storage system front, we handle more than 1.5 GWh of storage capacity. This rich experience has made us the EPC partner of choice for developers globally.”

Larsen & Toubro focuses on EPC projects and hi-tech manufacturing in multiple countries. It provides renewable energy solutions for ground-mounted PV and floating solar projects, grid-scale and distributed energy storage systems, efficient transmission and distribution networks, and allied digital energy solutions. Its clean energy footprint spans India, the Middle East, and the Far East, enabling customers to develop gigawatt-scale projects.