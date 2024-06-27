CATL signs 4 GWh supply deal with Israel’s BLEnergy

From pv magazine ESS News site
As part of its international expansion strategy, Israel’s BLEnergy has deepened its partnership with the world’s leading battery maker CATL. With their latest 4 GWh supply deal, the companies are expanding their partnership beyond Israel and the Middle East, mainly concentrating on the growing European energy storage market.
“We are excited to expand the successful cooperation between the parties from Israel to Europe and [this] represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing energy storage solutions,” said Nicholas Chen, CATL’s vice president emerging markets.
The agreement is a continuation of the strategic relationship between the companies in line with BLEnergy’s goal to capture a “significant market share in the growing Israeli energy storage market.”
Popular content
“This strategic collaboration will strengthen our dominance in the Israeli market and allow us to bring our top-quality full battery energy storage system (BESS) solution and services to the fast-growing storage markets all across Europe,” Asaf Wassercug, BLEnergy CEO, said.
The deal comes in the run-up to a tender run by the Israeli regulator which is expected to procure 5 GWh of high-voltage energy storage systems. Israel is aiming for 30% renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2030, and storage is expected to play a key role in achieving the national goals, reaching up to 20 GWh by that time.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News site.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.