Austria adds 2.6 GW of PV capacity in 2023

From pv magazine Germany

Photovoltaics has become a real economic factor, according to Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria). The industry association points to key 2023 data from the domestic PV market, which was recently published by the Federal Ministry for Climate Action.

Austria added around 134,000 new PV systems with a total output of 2.6 GW last year. This means that the number of new installations almost tripled, as did revenue in the planning and construction sector, which rose to €4.3 billion ($4.6 billion), and value added, which amounted to €2.1 billion. PV Austria reported a doubling of employment figures to almost 13,000 full-time positions.

In total, around 390,000 PV systems with 6.4 GW had been installed in Austria by the end of 2023. The solar power generated covers around 12% of current electricity demand. The association, however, is more cautious in its forecasts for expansion in the current year. “New impetus for further constant PV expansion is therefore urgently needed,” PV Austria states. The market has normalized and will now hopefully remain at a “long-term stable level.”

“The overall economic situation is currently somewhat tense,” explains PV Austria managing director Vera Immitzer. “This is also evident in the greentech sector, but we remain confident.”

The government is aiming for a 41 GW target by 2040. Standardized and shortened approval procedures, rapid grid expansion and passage of the Electricity Industry Act (ElWG) could ensure more speed in the expansion of photovoltaics, PV Austria adds.