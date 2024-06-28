Austria adds 2.6 GW of PV capacity in 2023

From pv magazine Germany
Photovoltaics has become a real economic factor, according to Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria). The industry association points to key 2023 data from the domestic PV market, which was recently published by the Federal Ministry for Climate Action.
Austria added around 134,000 new PV systems with a total output of 2.6 GW last year. This means that the number of new installations almost tripled, as did revenue in the planning and construction sector, which rose to €4.3 billion ($4.6 billion), and value added, which amounted to €2.1 billion. PV Austria reported a doubling of employment figures to almost 13,000 full-time positions.
In total, around 390,000 PV systems with 6.4 GW had been installed in Austria by the end of 2023. The solar power generated covers around 12% of current electricity demand. The association, however, is more cautious in its forecasts for expansion in the current year. “New impetus for further constant PV expansion is therefore urgently needed,” PV Austria states. The market has normalized and will now hopefully remain at a “long-term stable level.”
“The overall economic situation is currently somewhat tense,” explains PV Austria managing director Vera Immitzer. “This is also evident in the greentech sector, but we remain confident.”
Popular content
The government is aiming for a 41 GW target by 2040. Standardized and shortened approval procedures, rapid grid expansion and passage of the Electricity Industry Act (ElWG) could ensure more speed in the expansion of photovoltaics, PV Austria adds.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.