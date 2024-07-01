624 MWh battery project breaks ground in the UK

From pv magazine ESS News site

he 300 MW/624 MWh Cellarhead BESS will be connected to National Grid’s Cellarhead substation in the West Midlands and will play a critical role in stabilizing the UK electricity grid.

The project, unviled earlier this year, is developed by Atlantic Green in partnership with system integrator Ameresco and clean energy manufacturer Envision Energy.

Atlantic Green, a joint venture between two entrepreneurial shareholders – Nofar Energy and Interland Group – aims to develop around 2 GW BESS capacity in the UK.

As part of the Cellarhead BESS project, it entered into an EPC and O&M deal with Ameresco, involving battery supply, balance of plant, warranty, and availability guarantees. The EPC full wrap price stands at around $249 million, the companies revelead in May.

Earlier this week, Sarens, a crane rental service, heavy lifting, and engineered transport specialist, announced that it has successfully delivered 54 BESS containers on site using advanced lifting equipment.

