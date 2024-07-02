Google invests in Taiwanese solar developer New Green Power

Google has made a capital investment in Taiwan-based New Green Power (NGP), in a deal that grants the US tech company the rights to procure up to 300 MW of solar power. The companies said that Google’s suppliers in the region could also gain access to NGP capacity.

NGP is a large-scale PV project developer, engineering & construction (EPC) and operator specialist founded in 2009. It has plans to expand its solar project pipeline in Taiwan to 1 GW in the coming years. NGP is a portfolio company of a climate infrastructure unit of U.S.-based asset manager, Blackrock.

“We’re aiming to reach net-zero emissions across our operations and value chain, supported by a goal to run on 24-7 carbon-free energy everywhere we operate,” said Google head of data center energy, Amanda Peterson Corio, in a statement. “The path to reach these goals is challenging, and requires both commercial efforts and broader energy systems change.”

Google recently procured additional solar power capacity through power purchase agreements in Japan and Australia. In February, Google became the largest buyer of power purchase agreements in Europe. It has also been procuring solar power in Taiwan for several years.