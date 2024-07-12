Woodburn Capital, Magna Exteriors sign 15-year solar PPA in Czechia

Magna Exteriors (Bohemia), the Czech unit of Canadian automotive company Magna International, has signed a 15-year PPA with Czech renewable energy developer Woodburn Capital Partners.
The contract is based on a 2.4 MW rooftop PV installation at a Magna Exteriors factory in Liberec. The installation of the CZK 52 million ($2.22 million) PV project is subcontracted by Woltair, a Czech solar and heat pump specialist, with operations commencing in September 2024.
It is the first of several PPAs that Woodburn Capital Partners expects to complete by the end of 2025, according to Lucie Kopečková, the company's head of PPA projects.
“We are actively looking to introduce PPAs to customers across the region, including Bosnia Herzegovina and Croatia,” said Kopečková in a press release. “Our PPAs will be structured on on-site and off-site renewable energy production in countries where we are present, be they rooftop, or ground-based power plants.”
The PV plant is expected to account for 8% of the factory's annual consumption. For Magna Exteriors (Bohemia) it is a step toward achieving a commitment to use 100% renewable energy in Europe by 2025 and globally by 2030, according to the company’s technical director, Tomáš Radosta.
It is the first collaboration between Woodburn Capital Partners and Woltair, according to Daniel Helcl, Woltair's founder.
