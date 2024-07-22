France records 1 GW of new solar for Q2

From pv magazine France

French grid operator Enedis has released connection figures for new PV installations for the second quarter of 2024. Between April and June, developers installed 1,013 MW, up from 965 MW in the first quarter. During the same periods in 2023, a record year, developers added 691 MW and 747 MW to the grid.

The total new capacity included only 18 MW for storage facilities and 710 MW for self-consumption, with 336 MW in the first quarter and 373 MW in v. Most self-consumption installations – 650 MW – will sell excess power to the grid, while 105 MW will not inject power into the grid.

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition said that about 1 GW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in the January-March period. By comparison, the country added 984 MW in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 639 MW in the first quarter of 2023.

In 2023, France deployed 3.2 GW of new solar capacity, compared to 2.68 GW in 2022 and 2.57 GW in 2021. By March 2024, the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 21.1 GW, with around 20.3 GW on the mainland and the rest on Corsica and overseas territories.