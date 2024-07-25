NKS Solar One seeking approval for 250 MW of floating solar in Philippines

The authorities in the Philippines are holding a virtual hearing to decide whether a proposed 250 MW floating solar project can be connected to the Luzon grid.
NKS Solar One, a joint venture between Blueleaf Energy Philippines and NKS Energy Utilities, plans to develop, own, and operate the dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facility. It will be built in Lake Caliraya and Lake Lumot, in the province of Laguna, southeast of Manila.
The company is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to proceed with the project. The hearing date has not been disclosed.
According to the filing document, the project involves two phases: a 162 MW floating solar array in Caliraya and an 88 MW floating array in Lumot.
NKS Solar One wants to connect the Caliraya site to the 230 kV Lumban Substation of National Grid Corp. of the Philippines via a 6 km, double-circuit 230 kV transmission line. The Lumot site will connect to the NKS Caliraya Substation via a six-kilometer single-circuit, 230 kV transmission line.
The filing estimates the project's total cost at PHP 1.62 billion ($27.6 million), but final costs could vary.
NKS Solar One said the dedicated facility project will be exclusively funded by the company and will not affect regulated charges. However, the connection point modification at the 230 kV NGCP Lumban Substation will be subject to reimbursement by the grid operator.
The project is scheduled to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year, with completion expected by January 2026 and operations beginning in the first quarter of 2026.
Earlier this year, the Philippines Department of Energy said that almost 2 GW of solar projects would be switched on this year, potentially more than doubling the country's solar capacity from the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.