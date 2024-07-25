SSE Renewables plans 37 GWh pumped storage project in Scotland

From ESS News
SSE Renewables has announced plans for a new pumped storage hydropower scheme at Loch Fearna in Scotland’s Great Glen, in a 50:50 development joint venture with a consortium led by UK-based hydropower project development specialist Gilkes Energy.
The 1.8 GW/ 37GWh Fearna Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project has already secured a grid connection offer totaling 1,795 MW. The project envisages the development of tunnels and a new power station connecting SSE Renewables’ existing reservoir at Loch Quoich with an upper reservoir at Loch Fearna.
A request for a scoping opinion for the project is currently before Scottish Government ministers and consultation has already commenced with consulting local communities and organisations. Project proponents expect the development to reach commercial operations in the mid-2030s, subject to reaching a final investment decision.
Earlier this year, the UK Government consulted on their decision to implement a cap and floor investment framework for long-duration electricity storage including pumped storage hydro. The outcome from the consultation is expected by the end of 2024, with the first application window for projects potentially opening in 2025.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.