SSE Renewables plans 37 GWh pumped storage project in Scotland

From ESS News

SSE Renewables has announced plans for a new pumped storage hydropower scheme at Loch Fearna in Scotland’s Great Glen, in a 50:50 development joint venture with a consortium led by UK-based hydropower project development specialist Gilkes Energy.

The 1.8 GW/ 37GWh Fearna Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project has already secured a grid connection offer totaling 1,795 MW. The project envisages the development of tunnels and a new power station connecting SSE Renewables’ existing reservoir at Loch Quoich with an upper reservoir at Loch Fearna.

A request for a scoping opinion for the project is currently before Scottish Government ministers and consultation has already commenced with consulting local communities and organisations. Project proponents expect the development to reach commercial operations in the mid-2030s, subject to reaching a final investment decision.

Earlier this year, the UK Government consulted on their decision to implement a cap and floor investment framework for long-duration electricity storage including pumped storage hydro. The outcome from the consultation is expected by the end of 2024, with the first application window for projects potentially opening in 2025.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.