Uruguay attracts 11 bidders vying to build 25 MW PV plant in Punta del Tigre

From pv magazine LatAm

Uruguay launched an international call for bids last week for the design, engineering, supply, construction, assembly and commissioning of a 25 MW PV park in the Punta del Tigre area in San José.

Among the 11 companies competing in the tender are the Uruguayan firms Berkes, Ebital, Impacto Construcciones, Ingener, MGI SA, Teyma Uruguay and Ventus Ingenieria as well as Spanish groups Cttech and Prodiel and Chinese companies DTW and Power Construction Corporation of China.

The bids will now be reviewed by Uruguay's National Administration of Electric Power Plants and Transmissions (UTE), which will award the contract.

The deadline for completion of the project cannot exceed 548 calendar days from the date that work commences.

Plans for the PV park call for the panels to be installed on ground-mounted iron bases and at a height of approximately two meters.

According to the technical information included in the tender, the bidders had to prove that they had been contracted for the construction and commissioning of at least one photovoltaic park with a capacity equal to or greater than 20 MW, or at least two PV parks with a power equal to or greater than 10 MW of installed capacity, in the last eight years.

UTE plans to launch a new public tender for another 75 MW PV park in Cerro Largo, close to the Melo converter plant, also under the medium-term turnkey modality. Last year, UTE announced an investment of $100 million in solar parks. The photovoltaic infrastructure “will be completed in 2025, 2026 and 2027.”

According to UTE, the plants will be located on two sites, with 25% on UTE land in Delta del Tigre in the department of San José, and the remaining 75% in a new location in the north of the country. The state-owned power company is currently building its first solar park with a capacity of 32 MW.