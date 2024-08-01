Over 667 net metering consumers received solar rebates in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) says over 667 net metering consumers have installed solar systems and received rebates from the country’s Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS) scheme, which opened in April.

Petra says the majority of beneficiaries so far have received the maximum MYR 4,000 ($875.61) available under the scheme.

The figure was released after a Malaysian politician, Mohd Hasbie Muda, asked for the latest development in the program and whether it can assist the government in achieving its renewable energy targets.

A response from the ministry said SolaRIS will “increase the demand for solar installation among domestic users and contributes to the target of increasing renewable energy capacity in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap”.

The ministry added that the number of applications to the country’s net metering program, NEM Rakyat, has risen from about 100 a day to 150 a day since the launch of the SolaRIS program.

When SolaRIS opened, Malaysian authorities said applications will be open until the end of the year, with allocation to be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

In May, Petra launched the Solar@PETRA Initiative, a scheme to incentivize citizens and private organizations to adopt solar energy.

Malaysia is also supporting the development of industrial-scale solar, with the fifth round of its large-scale solar tender, with up to 2 GW available for rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar projects, announced earlier this year.