Over 667 net metering consumers received solar rebates in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) says over 667 net metering consumers have installed solar systems and received rebates from the country’s Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS) scheme, which opened in April.
Petra says the majority of beneficiaries so far have received the maximum MYR 4,000 ($875.61) available under the scheme.
The figure was released after a Malaysian politician, Mohd Hasbie Muda, asked for the latest development in the program and whether it can assist the government in achieving its renewable energy targets.
A response from the ministry said SolaRIS will “increase the demand for solar installation among domestic users and contributes to the target of increasing renewable energy capacity in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap”.
The ministry added that the number of applications to the country’s net metering program, NEM Rakyat, has risen from about 100 a day to 150 a day since the launch of the SolaRIS program.
When SolaRIS opened, Malaysian authorities said applications will be open until the end of the year, with allocation to be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.
In May, Petra launched the Solar@PETRA Initiative, a scheme to incentivize citizens and private organizations to adopt solar energy.
Malaysia is also supporting the development of industrial-scale solar, with the fifth round of its large-scale solar tender, with up to 2 GW available for rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar projects, announced earlier this year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.