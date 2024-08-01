Ecop Technologies launches 700 kW industrial heat pump with output temperatures of up to 200 C

Austrian heat pump specialist Ecop Technologies has launched its latest high-temperature industrial-grade heat pump, a 700 KW system with output temperatures of up to 200 C.

The system was conceived for the recovery and reuse of waste heat, supporting applications such as process steam, washing, cooking, distilling, and pasteurizing, as well as district heating.

The new model features an advanced rotor system, exploiting diffusion bonding technology, which enables higher temperature lifts, and greater manufacturability due to fewer components. It also has a smaller footprint.

The system has an efficiency coefficient of performance of 4.0 to 7.0, depending on the customers’ integration. It can adapt output temperature by varying rotational speed, or provide constant temperatures in an environment with variable temperature sources. It supports direct output temperatures of up to 200 C with a maximum temperature rise of 100 K.

The heat pump weighs 9 tons, requires a 280 kW power supply, and measures 1.5 m x 6 m x 2.5 m.

In addition, it supports up to 30 K heat source cooling, and can change speed to accommodate different heat source temperatures, enabling operational flexibility. Its refrigerants are non-toxic and non-flammable, and are not based on fluorinated greenhouse gases.

The Austrian company said it will be delivering two heat pumps to provide heat discharge and heat filling functions in Germany’s first underground storage facility being built in Meldorf, Germany. The facility will supply hot water and heating to the community.

“The storage will be heated by the waste heat of the nearby heating factory and supply the district heating grid of Meldorf together with our heat pumps. However, in the future, a solar thermal installation is planned to also heat up the storage,” Fabian Sacharowitz, ecop CEO, told pv magazine.

Founded in 2007, and backed by an investor group that includes, EIT Innoenergy, based in the Netherlands, Fill, an Austria-based machine engineering company, and two compatriot venture funds FSP Ventures and Upper Austrian High-Tech Fund, Ecop was recently awarded €8.5 million ($9.2 million) in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

“With its one-of-a-kind solution, ecop is breaking new ground for heat pump technology, making it applicable for some of the hardest-to-abate, high-temperature industrial processes and district heating,” said Christian Müller, EIT Innoenergy board member and CEO of German language region.