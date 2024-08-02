Record installation figures for heat pumps, battery storage in UK

The United Kingdom is on course to smash its annual heat pump installation record in 2024 and has already broken the annual record for small-scale battery storage installations, according to the latest data from certification body MCS. The half-year data for 2024 records 27,000 certified heat pump installations for the first six months of the year. This was a 45% increase on the same period in 2023.

MCS has also recorded 7,900 certified battery storage installations in the first six months of 2024, already beating the annual record set in 2023. This represents significant growth since the UK's Battery Storage Installation Standard was introduced in 2021. The standard covers installations of battery storage with a maximum power output up to 50 kW and complements the existing MCS certifications for small-scale generation. Households in the United Kingdom are required to use MCS-certified installers for domestic low-carbon technology such as solar, heat pumps and biomass.

MCS recorded its first battery installation in April 2022 and averaged 34 installations per month for the remainder of that year. This rose significantly in 2023 to around 400 installations per month – 4,970 installations were recorded across the United Kingdom for the year.

The data from MCS also reveals more than 80,000 UK homes had certified solar panels installed in the first half of 2024.

Ian Rippin, CEO at MCS, said it was “fantastic” to see record numbers of installations and added that high-quality installation work was the key to success. He also credited supportive government policies with driving heat pump uptake and called for state support to continue.

“Alongside consumer trust in the effectiveness of renewable technology, ongoing government support can make a significant difference in helping to make the transition. The recently published Heat Strategy for Wales highlights a clear commitment to heat pumps, and initiatives such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) – which provides up to GBP 7,500 ($9,577) towards the installation of a heat pump – are crucial in providing support to consumers,” said Rippin, adding that it is “no coincidence” the record number of certified heat pump installations coincided with a record number of applications for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Charlotte Lee, chief executive of the Heat Pump Association, said growth in heat pump installations shows the progress the sector has made to support the decarbonization of heat. Lee also called on the UK government to provide clarity on the future of electrifying heat.

“Clarity and confidence from the new Labour government on the direction of travel for the electrification of heat will be crucial to continue the momentum and ensure we stay on track for a record year,” she said.