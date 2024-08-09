Australian government approves Central-West Orana REZ transmission project

From pv magazine Australia

The proposed 4.5 GW Central-West Orana REZ transmission project, located 350 kilometers northwest of Sydney, has secured Australian government planning approval.

The announcement follows the New South Wales government’s decision to grant planning approval in June 2024. Construction is set to begin in late 2024, with initial operations planned for 2028.

Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo), tasked with delivering NSW REZs, will now award a final contract to the chosen network operator to design, build, operate, and maintain the transmission network.

EnergyCo CEO James Hay said securing planning approval for the transmission project is a significant step forward in progressing 12 GW of generation under the New South Wales Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap (EIR) and moving toward New South Wales' clean energy future.

“This is the first REZ in the country to obtain full planning approval, paving the way for a significant boost in renewable energy generation to replace aging coal-fired power stations,” Hay said. “The Central-West Orana REZ isn’t just about clean energy. This project will bring long-term financial benefits to both [New South Wales] electricity consumers and the local communities where the REZ will be built.”