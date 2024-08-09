Chinese PV Industry Brief: Nationwide solar production increase in H1

China’s MIIT has reported substantial growth in the country’s photovoltaic (PV) industry for the first half of 2024. Production in key segments – polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules – rose by more than 30% year on year. Polysilicon output jumped 74.9% to 1.06 million tons, while wafer production increased 58.6% to 402 GW, with 38.3 GW exported. Solar cell production grew 38.1% to 310 GW, and module production rose 32.8% to 271 GW, with module exports up 19.7% to 129.2 GW.
SD New Energy has started operations at the world’s largest PV module junction-box factory in Taizhou, Jiangsu province. The facility, with an annual capacity of 200 GW, includes 60 automated smart assembly lines and 30 box assembly lines, all designed for high efficiency, automation, and low energy consumption. The first phase, completed in just 315 days, contributes 100 GW of capacity, with the entire project planned to produce around 185 million junction box units across two phases.
Trina Solar has launched a three-year research partnership with Singapore's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE) under A*STAR. The collaboration aims to advance and upgrade energy storage battery manufacturing technologies, focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies and their industrial application in the energy storage sector.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.