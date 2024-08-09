The Hydrogen Stream: Clean ammonia supplies set to soar, says BNEF

BloombergNEF said that the clean ammonia supplies could grow by 30 times this decade to 32 million tons of capacity by 2030. It said that clean ammonia could account for 13% of the global ammonia supply by 2030. This projection is supported by existing quotas, tenders, and import subsidies, as well as supply-side incentives such as tax credits and voluntary offtake agreements.

MAX Power Mining has nearly tripled the size of its recently announced Rider Natural Hydrogen Project in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. “Extensive research and data modeling have demonstrated that the favorable Torquay-Rocanville Corridor extends significantly to the east based on newly-identified historical Natural Hydrogen occurrences and favorable geology,” said the Vancouver-based company. It noted that the target area now covers 3,356 square kilometers. It is also staking an additional eight claim blocks spanning 2,112 square kilometers.

Montana Technologies has agreed to collaborate with Climate Impact Corp. (CIC) on developing CIC's renewable hydrogen production modules. By using AirJoule atmospheric water generators, CIC aims to produce hydrogen at a competitive $2 per kilogram in sunny areas, said Montana Technologies. The generators extract water from both humid and arid environments, using metal-organic framework-coated contactors and a dual vacuum chamber for efficient water extraction.

RWE Supply & Trading has agreed to a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Salzgitter Group for up to 64 GWh per year. The seven-year contract, starting in 2027, will source green electricity from the 180 MW Boitzenburger Land solar park in Brandenburg, Germany, which has been operational since fall 2023, said Salzgitter Group.

Provaris Energy and Norwegian Hydrogen have signed a memorandum of understanding with Uniper Global Commodities. “This partnership aims to strengthen co-operation in developing hydrogen supply chains from Norway and other potential Nordic sites, to import locations inNorth-Western Europe using Provaris' H2Neo carriers,” said Provaris Energy.

HDF Energy and Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy have agreed to launch a large-scale green hydrogen production project in the Northern African country. It plans an initial investment of around €3 billion ($3.3 billion) for the project, which will cater to the European and domestic markets. The agreement outlines the development of a project with a potential capacity of 1 GW of wind, 500 MW of solar, and 800 MW of electrolyzers. The green hydrogen will primarily be exported to Europe via the SoutH2 corridor, said HDF.

Martin Uher Bus has selected Solaris to supply the first hydrogen buses for its fleet in Czechia. Solaris has said that 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles will be used for public transport in the Central Bohemian region around Prague. The company plans to deliver the buses by the end of 2025.