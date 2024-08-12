Mobile floating PV plant powers Paris Olympic village

From pv magazine France
The world's largest mobile floating PV plant was used on the Seine River for the Paris Olympics. Rented by EDF ENR, the 78 kW solar installation provided green electricity to the central hub of the athletes village.
The project, spanning 470 square meters, operated independently without connecting to the grid, adjusting its output in real time to match the site’s needs. It was set up and fully operational in under 24 hours by unfolding and connecting pre-wired solar panels housed in a shipping container.
Franck Chauveau, director of major project development for EDF in Île-de-France, told pv magazine France that it was the first mobile PV plant to be used in such a manner on a body of water.
The innovative PV structure offers an alternative to generators to supply electricity at events such as the Olympic Games, trade fairs and festivals, as well as remote locations not connected to the public grid. Voies Navigables de France (VNF), which manages most of France's inland waterways, has shown particular interest in using it for construction sites along riverbanks.
