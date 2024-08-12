Next2Sun bets on Italy for market expansion

Next2Sun is focusing on expanding into Italy's agrivoltaic systems market, while also targeting Switzerland and Austria for its solar fence solutions. “Germany is the main market for our agriPV products, followed by Austria. Italy is the growing market in Europe, due to its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and approved legislation,” Jerome Lintz, head of sales for the international markets, told pv magazine. “We have also been active in Japan since last year.”

The company's revenues primarily come from its agrivoltaics systems, which account for 80% of its income, while solar fences contribute 20% to its earnings. Its dedicated research team analyzes and monitors crop yields and biodiversity, collaborating with international universities and research centers. “We analyze which crops are working with increasing draughts in Europe,” said Henrik Herrmann, social media manager. “The research is ongoing.”

The company provided some figures, but estimating costs and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) is challenging.

“Our cost per kilowatt-peak would be more about €800 ($875), as it is then a turnkey solution including transformer, installation, cabling, inverter, engineering. Our LCOE would be around €0.06/kWh,” said Lintz, adding that an accurate LCOE estimate would be difficult to define, as it depends on regional subsidies, building regulations, and environmental conditions.

Next2Sun displays ad-hoc modules for vertical installations, produced in China but covered by its warranty. While Austria and Switzerland are established markets for its solar fences, Germany is the next target, with plans to introduce the fences there soon.

Lintz said that about 90% of the company's solar fencing sales are in the residential market, with distribution handled through existing partners. It is actively seeking new partnerships to further expand its market presence.

In France, Next2Sun is collaborating with a developer that specializes in agrivoltaics, with a focus on projects in the Grand Est region. In 2020, the company also announced a partnership with TotalEnergies in this segment outside Alsace.

“We're waiting for the decree specifying agrivoltaic technologies before scaling up in France,” said Lintz.

Although a decree on the development of agrivoltaics and its implementation was published on July 5, the list of “proven agrivoltaic technologies” has yet to be released by the ministers responsible for energy and agriculture. If vertical solar systems are included in the framework, PV plants would no longer need to operate a witness area and would face agricultural production checks every five years, instead of one- or three-year intervals.