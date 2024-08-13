Bslbatt launches storage system for C&I applications

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has introduced a new line of integrated energy storage systems for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The ESS-GRID Cabinet series includes four products with storage capacities of 200 kWh, 215 kWh, 225 kWh, and 241 kWh.

“It can be paralleled up to a maximum of 964 kWh through the reserved DC side connection port, which can provide two to eight hours of backup power for industrial and commercial energy storage needs and meet the requirements of various application scenarios,” the company has said in a statement. “It is suitable for hybrid energy systems that combine photovoltaic power generation, energy storage systems, and diesel generators.”

The system features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells with a capacity of up to 314Ah, depending on the model. All variants have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) circuits. The two lower-end models can take 100 kW of PV power, while the higher-end models can handle 125 kW.

“The system has a maximum charging and discharging current of 157A and a cycle count of more than 6,000 cycles, ensuring reliable operation over long periods of time,” the company said. “Each module adopts CCS technology, with a single pack capacity of 16 kWh, and a total of 15 packs connected in series with a battery voltage of 768 V.”

The products have a width of 1.1 meters, a height of 2.3 meters, and a length of either 1.8 meters or 1.85 meters. Their weight ranges from 2,350 kg to 3,090 kg, and their operating temperature is between -25 C and 60 C. The company said it also offers customers a 10-year battery warranty.