LG launches two new residential air-to-water propane heat pumps

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has launched two new versions of its Therma V R290 Monobloc residential heat pump.

The new air-to-water heat pumps have an output of 7 kW and 9 kW, respectively. “Following the successful launch of the large capacity models (12, 14, 16kW) at last year’s IFA, the new Therma V models come with an advanced compressor that unlocks greater efficiency and a more sophisticated design that blends seamlessly into the surroundings,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new product utilizes propane (R290) as a refrigerant and, according to the manufacturer, can achieve a flow temperature of 75 C and 100% heating output even at extremely low outside temperatures of -15 C, with the operating range reaching down to -28 C. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is reportedly over 5.



“Courtesy of the all-new compressor, both AWHP models operate at a quiet 49 dB(A) at 7kW and 50 dB(A) at 9kW,” the company stated. “LG’s Shaft Through structure enhances stability and reduces friction, thereby minimizing noise and vibration, particularly during low-load operation. What’s more, the upgraded biomimetic innovations all contribute to the fan’s quiet operation.”

The manufacturer said the heat pump can also be integrated with energy storage systems (ESS) to maximize the use of residential PV systems. “The new models offer easy and convenient control and energy monitoring through LG’s ThinQ, creating an integrated Home Energy Platform with Energy Storage System (ESS),” it added.