Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi gets green light for 1.05 GW wind, solar

Longi Green Energy has secured regulatory approval for a wind-solar-hydrogen project in Wulate Rear Banner, Inner Mongolia. Its Wulate Rear Banner Longfuqi New Energy Technology subsidiary will invest approximately CNY 6.974 billion ($975.7 million) to develop 1.05 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 850 MW of wind, 200 MW of solar, and 157.5 MW/315 MWh of energy storage. The project aims to produce 54,000 tons of green hydrogen per year for Bayan Nur Longjiahui Biomass Processing, which will use it for green methanol production. Construction is set to begin in 2025, with operations starting in 2026.

Jolywood Technology said it has postponed its distributed residential solar development agreement with Shanghai Yuan Ye New Energy due to unfavorable PV market conditions. The original plan was to develop an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW and a minimum annual increase of 1.5 GW from the second to the fifth year, targeting more than 7.2 GW of total installed capacity within five years. However, this plan is now on hold, according to the company.

Aiko Solar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shantie Green Energy Technology (Shanghai) in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. They aim to develop a 1 GW renewable energy project in Shandong province within the next one to two years, using Aiko’s n-type ABC series modules.