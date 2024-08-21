Israeli developer switches on 60 MW of solar in Hungary

Israeli developer Enlight Renewable Energy said its latest solar park in Hungary has gone online.

The Tapolca solar project, located in the Veszprem region of western Hungary, has a production capacity of 60 MW. Enlight Renewable Energy said the site will sell electricity at merchant prices and is expected to provide green power equal to the total annual consumption of around 30,000 Hungarian households.

It is Enlight Renewable Energy’s fifth project in Hungary, bringing the company’s total operating capacity in the country to 144 MW.

Construction costs totaled $48 million, with financing supplied by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank. Enlight Renewable Energy contributed $21 million in long-term equity.

“The continued development and operation of new European projects such as Tapolca is another example of Enlight’s broad international execution capabilities on a number of different continents,” said Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz.

Hungary installed a record 1.6 GW of solar in 2023, more than one and a half times its 2022 capacity additions.