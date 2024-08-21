Israeli developer switches on 60 MW of solar in Hungary

Enlight Renewable Energy said it has commenced operations at its 60 MW solar park in western Hungary. The Israel-based developer now operates five projects in the country, totaling 144 MW.

Image: Pixabay

Share

Israeli developer Enlight Renewable Energy said its latest solar park in Hungary has gone online.

The Tapolca solar project, located in the Veszprem region of western Hungary, has a production capacity of 60 MW. Enlight Renewable Energy said the site will sell electricity at merchant prices and is expected to provide green power equal to the total annual consumption of around 30,000 Hungarian households.

It is Enlight Renewable Energy’s fifth project in Hungary, bringing the company’s total operating capacity in the country to 144 MW.

Construction costs totaled $48 million, with financing supplied by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank. Enlight Renewable Energy contributed $21 million in long-term equity.

“The continued development and operation of new European projects such as Tapolca is another example of Enlight’s broad international execution capabilities on a number of different continents,” said Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz.

Hungary installed a record 1.6 GW of solar in 2023, more than one and a half times its 2022 capacity additions.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Novel bifacial flexible PV cell offers 27% efficiency
20 August 2024 Scientists have simulated dozens of electron transport layer-free cell structures and have identified the optimal design with a Zr:In2O3 front transpa...