Enteligent secures $6 million to scale solar EV charging tech

From pv magazine USA

Enteligent, a startup that offers solar-powered DC-to-DC chargers for electric vehicles, said it has raised $6 million in capital from investors to scale up the commercialization of its products.

The latest funding round brings Enteligent’s total capital raised since 2021 to $19 million. Taronga Ventures, a global technology investor in real estate and infrastructure, led the round.

The company plans to use the funds mainly to accelerate the commercialization of its DC-based solar optimization solutions, including its flagship TLCEV DC-to-DC bidirectional EV charger. Enteligent claims that its charger is the first to be powered directly by DC-source electricity.

The startup has already secured orders for its technology. It is supplying its long-dwell-time 25 kW DC-to-DC EV charger to a large logistics company to power its newly electrified delivery fleet.

Enteligent criticized traditional fleet charging infrastructure for its reliance on AC Level 2 chargers, which require extensive engineering and lengthy permitting process, with high costs. These chargers also depend on the vehicle’s onboard AC/DC converter, resulting in 10% to 20% energy loss and limiting charge rates to 9.6 kW or less.

In contrast, Enteligent said its direct DC technology enhances efficiency and reliability by eliminating the need for multiple energy conversions. This approach reduces both costs and energy losses, making clean energy more effective and affordable.

Enteligent also manufactures solar rapid shutdown devices, module level power electronics, and other solar balance-of-systems components.

“Enteligent’s technology sets a new standard in maximizing solar energy efficiency,” said Jonathan Hannam, managing partner at Taronga Ventures. “Their holistic approach to solar power optimization offers practical solutions with real-world applications that meet the needs of global real asset owners and operators. Together, we can significantly advance decarbonization efforts for real assets.”