EDF Renewables wins tender for largest PV plant in Israel

EDF Renewables, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has won the Israeli government's latest tender to build and operate the country's largest solar plant, according to a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The 300 MW project will be built near the southern city of Dimona in the Negev desert.

The company submitted a bid of just below ILS 0.07 ($0.019)/kWh – the lowest price ever recorded in an energy tender in Israel. EDF Renewables broke the ILS 0.07/kWh mark for the first time in July when it won a tender to build and operate a new 100 MW in the small community of Ashalim, about 30 km away from the Dimona plant site.

“This project is a real breakthrough regarding electricity prices, strengthening the country's energy independence, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said the accountant general in the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Yehli Rotenberg. “We will continue to promote national projects through the public-private partnership (PPP) method to provide maximum value to electricity consumers and the necessary certainty in establishing national infrastructure according to the economy's needs.”

Upon completion, the Dimona-Ashalim region will supply 700 MW of renewable energy across six plants.

“The tender is an important milestone on the way to achieving the national renewable energy target,” said Minister of Energy Yossi Dagan. “The unprecedented price of less than ILS 0.07 per kWh demonstrates the significant progress in solar technology and highlights the potential of solar energy to strengthen the electricity grid by diversifying energy sources and decentralizing power generation sites while also offering very attractive energy prices for the electricity market.”