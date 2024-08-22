New research finds solar module anti-reflective coatings may reduce LCOE by over 2%

Researchers led by scientists from Mohammed First University in Morocco explored the use of solar panels equipped with an anti-reflective coating at Green Energy Park, a Benguerir-based test facility located at a site that has favorable solar irradiance reaching 2,239 kWh/m2/year but a harsh climate, with high temperatures, low precipitation, and high level of aerosols.

The experiment involved setting up two commercial modules side-by-side, one with an anti-reflective (AR) coating and the other without.

“It is the first study to comprehensively assess the electrical, optical, durability, and economic aspects of AR coatings simultaneously and under real, harsh outdoor conditions,” Ahmed Alami Merrouni, corresponding author of the research, told pv magazine, adding that the “unexpected yet significant result” was the “considerable reduction” of 2.7% for the levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

The scientists assessed the electrical performance of the AR-coated PV modules over a 10-month period, carrying out frequent cleaning, and weekly transmittance measurements. Using the results from the field study, the team calculated the effect AR-coated modules would have on financial performance in a large-scale PV plant, using a 40 MW PV power plant as a case study.

“The simulation results unveil that a 40 MW power plant employing standard PV panels yields an annual electricity output of 69 GWh. In contrast, an analogous power plant incorporating ARC-coated panels attains an elevated electricity generation of 72 GWh, signifying a notable 5.5 % enhancement in comparison to conventional panels,” stated the researchers.

“From an economic standpoint, the simulation outcomes reveal an LCOE of 0.037€/kWh for the 40 MWe power plant utilizing non-coated PV modules. Conversely, the LCOE for the same power plant employing ARC modules amounts to 0.0368 €/kWh, showcasing a 2.7 % decrease in electricity production costs,” they added.

Laboratory abrasion tests on AR-coated glass samples were also conducted to determine the impact on optical performance and coating durability.

“Our study found that after 1,500 abrasion cycles, which simulate 29 years of weekly cleaning, the optical properties only decreased by 2.6%. This impressive durability opens the possibility of using dry cleaning methods for PV power plants with this coating, significantly reducing cleaning costs and conserving water,” said Alami Merrouni.

The AR-coated glass samples also demonstrated “good optical performance against soiling”, with soiling losses lower by 3.7 % compared to non-coated samples for the same exposure period, according to the scientists.

Since carrying out the study, feedback from other researchers in the field of solar energy and Moroccan governmental organizations has been positive, according to Alami Merrouni. “The most highlighted and significant result that attracts attention is the durability of the AR coatings under linear abrasion tests,” he said.

“This feedback underscores the practical benefits and potential for the wide adoption of AR coating solutions, especially in regions like Morocco where, in addition to its high performances, the AR coating may open the possibility of using dry cleaning methods enabling a significant reduction on the cleaning costs and water saving, which is crucial for desert locations,” he concluded.

The research is detailed in the paper “Experimental analysis of Anti-Reflective coating performance in desert Climate: Yield analysis, soiling impact and cleaning durability evaluation,” published in Sustainable energy technologies and assessments.