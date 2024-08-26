Aggreko launches new C&I battery storage systems

UK-headquartered Aggreko has introduced two new mid-sized battery storage solutions – 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh – for a variety of on-grid and off-grid applications.

Image: Aggreko

From pv magazine ESS News

Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering, specifically designed for on-grid and off-grid applications in the North American market.

The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems are plug-and-play solutions. They can be operated in island mode or used in hybrid power stations for a number of commercial and industrial applications.

The containerized nature of the batteries means they are delivered with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary components in one unit. According to Aggreko, both batteries are designed with flexibility in mind, enabling easy maneuverability and transportation of the units to various locations and applications.

