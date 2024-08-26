Aggreko launches new C&I battery storage systems

From pv magazine ESS News
Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering, specifically designed for on-grid and off-grid applications in the North American market.
The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems are plug-and-play solutions. They can be operated in island mode or used in hybrid power stations for a number of commercial and industrial applications.
The containerized nature of the batteries means they are delivered with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary components in one unit. According to Aggreko, both batteries are designed with flexibility in mind, enabling easy maneuverability and transportation of the units to various locations and applications.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.