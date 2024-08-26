TMEIC to open 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas

From pv magazine USA

TMEIC has said that it will relocate its US headquarters to Houston, Texas, in March 2025. The move will coincide with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas.

TMEIC Corporation Americas will manufacture utility-scale solar inverters at the facility. It said the site is large enough to scale up to an annual production capacity of 9 GW of inverters and will scale based on demand.

The company has more than 50 GW of its products installed and operational throughout the world, with 28 GW installed in North America alone.

It is moving its headquarters to Texas from Roanoke, Virginia, for the site expansion. However, it will maintain its office in Roanoke, Virginia, with a focus on designing, developing, and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems for various industrial sectors.

The new Texas facility expansion is expected to create up to 300 local full-time jobs.

The Brookshirefacility is scheduled to commence operations in October. The facility will be situated near TMEIC’s existing uninterruptible power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, Texas.

“This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States,” said Manmeet S. Bhatia, president and chief executive officer of TMEIC Corporation Americas.

TMEIC manufactures centralized PV inverters ranging from 600 V to 1500 V. It joins a small but growing number of solar inverter makers who are manufacturing in the United States, filling what has long been a void in the US solar supply chain.