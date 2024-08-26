Helexia secures €60 million to expand solar projects in multiple countries

France’s Helexia, a service provider for on-site rooftops and solar carport installations, has secured a €60 million incremental financing facility. The financing round was led by French banks Bpifrance and La Banque Postale, with the participation of La Banque Postale Asset Management.
It will support a portfolio comprising 290 operational photovoltaic rooftops and solar carports across Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Spain.
“We are thrilled to secure this additional financing, which allows us to further expand our renewable energy expertise across Europe,” said Helexia Group CEO Benjamin Simonis. “This financing is a testament to our commitment to delivering the energy transition and supporting sustainable development.”
In June 2023, Helexia obtained €90 million of pan-European debt financing. The company was acquired by French renewables company Voltalia in 2019. It claims to have completed more than 1,785 solar projects, totaling 386 MW in operation.
