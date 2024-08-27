Bondada to build 170.40 MW of solar in India

Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries, both Indian software companies, awarded the projects to Bondada Engineering under power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Bondada Engineering’s work scope includes designing, surveying, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning grid-connected distributed solar power plants to solarize selected agricultural feeders at the substation level, within the jurisdiction of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL).

This also involves connecting the plants to the substations via an 11 kV line and implementing a remote monitoring system for the solar power plants.