Bondada to build 170.40 MW of solar in India

Bondada Engineering plans to develop 170.40 MW of grid-connected distributed solar plants across the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Image: Charles W Thurston

From pv magazine India

Bondada Engineering said this week that it has secured a letter of award to set up 170.40 MW (DC) of grid-connected distributed solar plants in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The projects are to developed under Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 of the state government of Maharashtra.

Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries, both Indian software companies, awarded the projects to Bondada Engineering under power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Bondada Engineering’s work scope includes designing, surveying, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning grid-connected distributed solar power plants to solarize selected agricultural feeders at the substation level, within the jurisdiction of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL).

This also involves connecting the plants to the substations via an 11 kV line and implementing a remote monitoring system for the solar power plants.

The solar projects will be developed across various districts in Maharashtra.

