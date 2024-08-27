Giga Storage, TenneT to optimize use of grid capacity

Under the first-ever time-limited contract in the Netherlands, Giga Storage will have the right to take electricity from the grid or feed it back in from its 300 MW/1,200 MWh Leopard project at least 85% of the time.

Image: Aurora Energy Research

From pv magazine ESS News

Dutch energy storage developer Giga Storage and grid operator TenneT have concluded the very first time-based connection and transmission agreement in the Netherlands, in a bid to ensure more efficient use of the existing electricity grid.

The new type of contract, which has been developed as part of the National Grid Congestion Action Programme, allows Giga Storage to connect its battery project – Giga Leopard, with a power output of 300 MW and storage capacity of up to 1,200 MWh – to the electricity grid in Delfzijl.

Under the deal, Giga Storage will have the right to take electricity from the grid or feed it back in at least 85% of the time. Thereby, it will support the grid operator in relieving congestion by not charging or discharging the battery onto the grid at specific moments.

