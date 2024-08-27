Tindo Solar, Capral to team up in Australian solar panel supply chain

From pv magazine Australia

Tindo Solar has announced a new partnership with Capral Aluminium that will provide extruded frames for Australian-made solar panels, with the potential for new onshore aluminum manufacturing to support a proposed AUD 100 million ($67.9 million) gigafactory capable of producing 7,000 panels per day.

The existing Tindo Solar manufacturing facility in Adelaide has an annual capacity of 150 MW, but the company plans to build a 1 GW capacity factory in one of the eastern states as it attempts to compete in a growing local market dominated by imports.

Tindo Solar has until now relied on imported components but to support its planned increase in output, it has been seeking domestic suppliers who require large-scale volumes in order to invest in their own Australian manufacturing capabilities.

“We want Australian industry to supply components to our Australian solar panels and Capral Aluminium has joined us in realising this plan,” said Tindo Solar Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson .

Petterson said the new gigafactory, which Tindo Solar aims to have running in 2025, will be well-positioned to support the development of Australian companies in the renewables supply chain.

“Australia needs to build sovereign capability in renewables manufacturing, and to ensure there is more Australian-made content in the clean energy infrastructure as we decarbonize our electricity system,” he said. “We want Tindo’s gigafactory to be at the heart of this domestic strategy, supplying Australian-made, high-quality solar panels to developers and installers, while sourcing components from local suppliers. With Capral’s partnership, we are now on the path to an Australian-sourced renewable energy system.”

An order has been placed for the first consignment of aluminium frames from Capral which will be used in Tindo Solar’s 425 w Walara rooftop panels.

Tindo Solar said should this initial collaboration from an offshore factory be successful, the companies will explore how Capral could supply Tindo Solar from domestic facilities as the panel maker scales its operations.

Luke Hawkins, general manager of Capral’s industrial and supply chain division, said the agreement is a “game-changer” for the Australian renewables manufacturing sector.

“While the initial supply arrangement will focus on meeting the requirements for Tindo’s current solar panel production, we are excited by the opportunity to support their ambitious plans to develop a gigafactory supplied by Capral using locally extruded aluminium,” he said. “This gigafactory isn’t just a game-changer for Tindo, it will be a milestone for Australia’s manufacturing sector. It demonstrates our capacity to lead in sustainable energy solutions and secure a stronger, more resilient local supply chain.”