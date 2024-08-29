GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 750 MWp solar plant in India

From pv magazine India

GameChange Solar, a global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has signed a tracker supply deal with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor in India.

GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker solar trackers to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy for a 750 MWp solar project at the Khavda Solar Park in Gujarat.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park is set to become the world’s largest renewable energy plant, with a capacity of 30 GW. Covering 538 square km of barren land in Gujarat, it plays a crucial role in India’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

The park supports the government's target of achieving at least 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel energy capacity, meeting 50% of its cumulative electric power capacity from renewable sources, and reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

This contract brings GameChange Solar and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy to a 1 GW milestone of joint projects across three continents.

“This is one of our largest tracker installation projects outside of the US, showcasing our rapidly expanding global footprint,” said Vikas Bansal, president international for GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar provides solar tracker solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed-generation solar projects. It has globally delivered over 35 GW of solar trackers and fixed-tilt systems.