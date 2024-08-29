Fraunhofer CSP presents 380 W solar module prototype built with diodegradable parts

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP and Novo-Tech GmbH, a manufacturer of polymer-bonded wood-based materials for outdoor applications, have developed a solar panel that uses renewable raw materials as well as biodegradable or recyclable materials for all components that are not directly required for light-to-electricity conversion.
According to Fraunhofer CSP, the 380 W panel was conceived as a “bio-module prototype” and is characterized by four special features.
The frame of the module, for example, has a high proportion of wood, which can be completely recycled and reused for module production. Furthermore, it features electrically conductive adhesive with silver particles was used for the cell connections of the module.
The panel also included a backsheet consisting of a film with 30 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Moreover, the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) film, which is used as a transparent plastic layer in the production of solar modules and serves as the encapsulation material for the cells, consists of 60% bio-based sugar cane ethylene.
According to the project team, every component installed meets the latest module standards. To this end, the individual components installed were subjected to various tests, including accelerated aging, heat, humidity and temperature change tests.
In the future, the CO2 footprint of photovoltaic modules could therefore be improved by using renewable raw materials and recycling energy-intensive raw materials such as silicon cells. In addition, thanks to the evidence that biopolymers are also suitable for use in photovoltaics, they could be used for many other complex outdoor applications, according to the group.
The module is the result of the E2 – E-Quadrat project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.
