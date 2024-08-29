UK solar capacity hits 17 GW as government mulls PV planning reform

The UK government is considering reforms aimed at improving the planning process for plants with capacity between 50 MW and 150 MW in England.

UK solar capacity hit 17 GW at the end of July 2024, according to the latest deployment statistics released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). The department recorded 70 MW of new capacity in July 2024, the highest monthly increase of 2024 to date.

DESNZ figures are provisional and subject to revision as further data is received on newly operational sites. UK deployment statistics recorded 16,973 MW of capacity, although this did not include a small number of plants recorded in the UK embedded capacity register, according to DESNZ. Recorded capacity in July 2024 was 1.2 GW higher than in July 2023, representing yearly capacity growth of 7.5%. Year-to-date capacity additions totaled 717 MW for the first seven months of the year, ahead of the 648 MW of year-to-date capacity recorded in July 2023.

There were no capacity additions from installations greater than 50 kW in July 2024, although this may change as data from distributed network operators‘ embedded capacity registers are added. By segment, the majority of PV installations in the United Kingdom are domestic, although they account for only 30% of total capacity. DESNZ data for July 2024 recorded 70% of new capacity for the month came from domestic installations.

July 2024 also saw the UK government launch a consultation to seek views on a host of planning reforms, including changes aimed at accelerating the deployment of larger scale PV plants in England. The government has proposed raising the threshold used to determine which solar projects count as nationally significant infrastructure from 50 MW to 150 MW.

In England, solar projects with capacity greater than 50 MW currently require approval from the DESNZ secretary of state in the form of a development consent order (DCO). Only six DCOs have ever been granted for solar projects, including three approved by secretary of state Ed Miliband in July 2024. Due to the resource intensive nature of obtaining a DCO, few UK projects have been developed in the 50 MW to 150 MW range, creating what is frequently referred to as a planning “dead zone” for PV. The government claims raising the threshold for DESNZ approval to 150 MW could result in faster consenting at a lower cost to developers, as projects would be handled through local government planning systems. Industry stakeholders have until Sept. 24, 2024 to respond to the planning consultation.