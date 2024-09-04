Easter Island launches 3 MW/2 MWh solar-plus-storage tender

From pv magazine LatAm
Chile-based SASIPA, the energy supplier for Easter Island, has launched a tender for the deployment of a 2.99 MW solar plant connected to 2 MWh of energy storage capacity.
The project will reduce the island's dependence on diesel generators, which currently cover around 99% of its electricity demand. Interested developers have until Sept. 22 to submit proposals.
“Once construction is completed, the successful bidder will maintain monitoring and maintenance of the photovoltaic plant and battery energy storage system for 24 months,” SASIPA said in the tender document.
Easter Island currently has a small, operational PV plant – a 128 kW system donated by Spanish renewables company Acciona.
