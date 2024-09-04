Italian NGO seeking contractors to repair 100 kWp minigrid in DRC

AVSI Foundation has opened a tender for repairs to a 100 kWp minigrid, consisting of solar panels and a hydro unit, in the village of Kashara-Kimomo in South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The tender details note that work on the minigrid started in December 2020. Malfunctions gradually reduced its performance during the first year, and it no longer supplies energy to the local community.

AVSI is now exercising its right to hire a third-party contractor for remedial work. This will include, but is not limited to, replacing the battery energy storage and conversion systems.

The selected contractor must also conduct a comprehensive analysis of the existing system to identify any additional work needed. The tender states that all work should be completed within six months.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 4.