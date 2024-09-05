Poland relaunches residential solar, storage rebate scheme

Poland’s National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management has opened applications for the sixth edition of its Mój Prąd (My Electricity) rebate scheme.
Net-billing prosumers who incurred installation expenses after Jan 1, 2021, are eligible. The maximum subsidy available for solar without storage is PLN 6,000, increasing to PLN 7,000 for solar micro-installations with storage.
Any solar installations connecting to the grid after Aug. 1 must be paired with electric storage facilities and/or heat storage facilities to be eligible. The installations can range from 2 kW to 20 kW in size.
A subsidy for thermal energy storage is available up to PLN 5,000, increasing to up to PLN 16,000 ($4,132) for electrical energy storage systems. The capacity should be at least 2 kWh.
The budget for the latest edition of the scheme totals PLN 400 million, with financing coming from the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate, Environment program.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 20, or when funds are exhausted. Additional details are available on the Polish government’s website.
Poland added around 4.6 GW of solar in 2023, taking its cumulative installed capacity beyond 17 GW. The country transitioned from net metering to net billing for its micro-installation market in mid-2022.
