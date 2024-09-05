Q Energy secures €50.4 million for Europe’s biggest floating PV project

Berlin-based Q Energy has landed €50.4 million for a 74.3 MW floating solar power plant. The project set to be the largest of its kind in Europe.
The financing was arranged by Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies, through its financing arm Unifergie, and Bpifrance.
Construction of the floating solar array, covering 127 hectares of former gravel pits at a quarry in Haute-Marne department, northeastern France, is already underway. In September 2023, Q Energy said it would take 18 months to complete.
The work will see 134,649 solar modules mounted on floats. Once completed, the array will supply the equivalent of 37,000 inhabitants with electricity. Pre-commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2025.
“We are very grateful for the great trust and commitment of our financing partners in this project,” said Ludovic Ferrer, commercial director of Q Energy France. “Together, we are taking one of the most innovative technologies for clean power generation to a new level and giving a further boost to renewable energies in France.”
Q Energy claims to have a portfolio of 2.3 GW of completed renewable energy assets and a development pipeline in excess of 15 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
