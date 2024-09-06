Eskom runs tender for 19.5 MW of solar in South Africa

State-owned utility Eskom has kicked off a tender for the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 19.5 MW solar plant located at the 105.8 MW Sere wind farm in South Africa’s Western Cape province.

The chosen contractor will also be expected to conduct operations and maintenance for the first two years of operation.

The tender details stipulate that the plant should consist of ground-mounted solar panels, with a lifespan of at least 25 years on less than 20 hectares of land. It will be connected to the 132 kV Skaapvlei substation through a dedicated 132/22kV transformer.

The 19.5 MW facility is envisaged as the first of several phased projects at the site of the wind farm, with long-term plans to increase capacity to a total 600 MW, pending feasibility.

The tender is open until Sept. 12. Eskom hopes to award the contract in November, allowing for construction to begin next year.

Eskom recently launched a tender for 30 MW of solar in eastern South Africa, open for applications until Oct. 29.