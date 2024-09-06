Innovation has been a major driver of the recent progress in the renewable energy sector, driving down costs and improving the capabilities of key technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as improving energy efficiency. The term renewable innovation refers to the development and implementation of new technologies, processes, and strategies to improve the use of renewable energy.

Like other fields of innovation, renewable innovation often follows McKinsey's Three Horizons Framework. Horizon 1 focuses on short-term improvements to existing technologies (e.g. test solutions to improve the operational efficiency of assets), Horizon 2 involves developing mid-term opportunities with emerging technologies or solutions (e.g. agrivoltaics), and Horizon 3 explores long-term, high-impact innovations that could transform the energy landscape (e.g. disruptive cell technologies such as perovskite solar cells). This framework provides guidance for balancing existing priorities with long-term growth opportunities.

Amid today’s challenges in the renewable sector, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are mandatory pillars to succeed, as these promote a range of thought that is crucial for finding new and disruptive solutions. Teamwork is also a key aspect of renewable innovation. When team members feel valued and respected, they are more likely to take risks and propose bold ideas – an essential component of innovation. The 2024 Hunt Scanlon DEI Report emphasizes that inclusion is a critical driver of long-term business success and innovation, especially in industries like ours, where the ability to adapt and evolve is key​ (Hunt Scanlon Media). Similarly, a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group (2024) highlights that diverse leadership teams are 45% more likely to report market share growth compared to less diverse peers, underscoring the business value of diversity in driving innovation​ (BCG Global).

Innovation can be deterred by cognitive biases, such as groupthink, which is more likely to occur in identical teams. Embracing intersectionality – the interconnection of social categories, such as gender, ethnicity, class, sexuality, and education – promotes an inclusive culture and ensures that every team member feels empowered to contribute with their unique insights, thus fostering innovative, effective problem-solving and better solution adoption. Fostering diversity creates an environment where different ideas and points of view are explored, which can potentially lead to more robust and original solutions. The 2024 Elsevier report on gender diversity in research supports this by exposing that diverse teams can produce more innovative and impactful research outcomes, which are aligned with the ultimate goals of energy innovation​ (Digital Commons Data).

For anyone entering the renewable sector, it is vital to understand the importance of continuous learning and adaptability due to the fast-paced changes in technologies and regulations. Building a collaborative network with colleagues from diverse backgrounds enhances innovation, as it brings to the table different perspectives. Resilience is equally important, along with seeking mentors for inspiration and guidance. Thus, embracing diversity and collaboration not only promotes innovation but also prepares individuals to navigate and succeed in this dynamic field.

Filipa Monteiro Martins is the Renewables Innovation Unit Manager at Galp, where she leads initiatives that drive the development and implementation of cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. With expertise in large-scale renewable energy generation, including solar and wind, she is focused on enhancing the performance of renewable assets. Her work also involves advancing flexibility technologies to better integrate and utilize renewable energy, along with exploring innovative developments such as agrivoltaics. Before this role, Filipa managed the execution of photovoltaic projects across Iberia, where she oversaw large-scale solar installations and contributed to expanding Galp's solar capacity. Before transitioning to the renewable sector, Filipa gained extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, including a key role as a secondee at Eni, focusing on technical and contractual interface management, and earlier positions at Galp. With a diverse background covering different energy sectors, Filipa brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity in renewable energy. Filipa holds an Executive MBA from the Lisbon MBA Nova-Católica, an MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University, and an MSc in Civil Engineering from FEUP.

Interested in joining Filipa Martins and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.