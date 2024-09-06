EliTe Solar to establish 8 GW solar manufacturing hub in Egypt

EliTe Solar, a global manufacturer of PV cells and modules, has unveiled plans for a solar manufacturing hub in Egypt.

The company announced the investment venture, worth over $150 million, following discussions with Egypt’s Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Suez Special Economic Zone, and the Chairman of Chinese conglomerate TEDA.

The manufacturing hub will be located in the TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, near the northeastern Egyptian city of Suez, spanning 78,000 m2. It has a total planned production capacity of 8 GW. The first phase of development, expected to reach completion by September 2025, will establish a 2 GW solar cell production.



Once operational, the hub is projected to generate annual sales exceeding $190 million.

“This venture will position Egypt as a central hub for photovoltaic manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa,” said EliTe Solar Chairman Liu Jingqi. “We are introducing cutting-edge technology to revolutionize local supply chains and manufacturing standards. We are committed to building a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a model for efficiency, sustainability, and advanced production processes.”

Headquartered in Singapore, EliTe Solar has manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Middle East. According to its website, it operates 6 GW of annual wafer capacity, as well as 7 GW of cell and 5 GW of module capacities.