‘Gender equity benefits everyone in the workplace’

The solar sector has proven to be more open to women than many other traditional industries. As an industrial engineer in renewables for nearly 30 years, I have often found myself among the few women in a male-dominated space. However, as the solar industry grew—surpassing wind and other renewable technologies—it became a sector where women found more opportunities and a stronger sense of belonging. Today, we see incredible female PV installers, women leading energy communities, and female board members shaping the future of clean energy. This natural evolution toward gender balance and inclusivity is something to be proud of, as it strengthens both the industry and society as a whole.

Despite this progress, there is still much work to be done to empower women to reach leadership and decision-making roles. Society is evolving, and young women are making choices about their education and careers, determining the future of our sector. When I first entered the renewable energy industry, I was almost always the only woman in the room. In the late 1990s, when I launched a hiring campaign for renewable energy engineers, not a single woman applied. But by the early 2000s, when I built another team, talented female engineers finally stepped forward. What a difference it made! Time and again, experience has proven that diverse, inclusive teams create better work environments and deliver stronger results.

My journey in renewable energy began with a deep sense of purpose. After completing my degree in the Canary Islands, in Spain, I was awarded a European grant to work at the Renewable Energy Center in Greece. My passion for sustainability had already led me to engage in innovative European projects on seawater desalination and renewables, always integrating engineering with nature. This opportunity allowed me to stay in Greece and establish a Spanish wind energy company at a pivotal moment—the liberalization of the electricity market.

Throughout my career, I have taken on managerial roles, always striving to build gender-balanced and inclusive teams. However, achieving gender diversity within my teams was one thing—changing the broader industry landscape was another challenge altogether. For years, I was the only woman in renewable energy associations, utilities, transmission system operators, and regulatory bodies, all of which remained overwhelmingly male-dominated.

One of the most striking inequalities I encountered throughout my career was the difference in salaries between men and women in similar roles, the gender pay gap. At one point, I discovered that a male colleague at my same business level was earning a higher salary. Fortunately, he realized the unfairness, and the salaries were adjusted. It was a small but significant moment—proof that individual actions can make a difference even within an unequal system. I’ve been fortunate to work with great male colleagues who supported fairness, reinforcing the idea that gender equity benefits everyone in the workplace.

My career took a new direction after the renewables and economic crisis in Europe. I moved away from multinational corporations and shareholder-driven companies to co-found Electra Energy Cooperative in Greece. With a team of young, inspiring engineers and multidisciplinary experts, we set out to empower citizens to produce and consume their own renewable energy. Since 2016 I have been the President of Electra Energy Cooperative in Greece, as a decision of the balanced board of directors for empowering women in the renewable energy sector.

This journey has shown me that we must remain committed to creating a truly inclusive and equitable industry while progress is happening. Renewable energy is not just about technology or business—it’s about people, communities, and a shared mission to build a sustainable future for all. And that future must include women at every level.

Miriam Rodríguez-Ruiz is an Industrial Engineer from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with a career spanning over 25 years in the renewable energy sector. She began her journey in 1997 at CRES-NTUA in Greece, where she lived for 25 years. In 1999, she joined Gamesa as Business Director, and by 2000, she established Gamesa Energy Greece. Her leadership in the industry continued in 2007 when she became Wind Business Development Director at Rokas Renewables, Iberdrola. In 2016, driven by her commitment to sustainable energy and community empowerment, she founded Electra Energy Cooperative and has since served as its president. She is actively involved in the renewable energy sector as a member of the Hellenic Wind Association and a founding member of the Hellenic-Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Greece. Since 2017, she has been based in Madrid, where she serves as the Director General of the Spanish-Greek Chamber of Commerce. She is also a dedicated advocate for gender equality in the energy sector, mentoring and supporting women through the Spanish Association of Women for Energy (AEMENER), where she represents the organization at the European Commission's Equality Platform. Additionally, she is a member of WiSEu Network and a member and mentor at the COIIM Energy Commission, and an active participant in Women in Energy Transition (WET). Looking ahead, in 2025, she officially registered Electra Energy S. Coop. in Spain, further expanding her impact on the cooperative energy movement. Alongside her professional achievements, she is also a proud mother of three.

