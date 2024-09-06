Mitsubishi Electric launches water-to-water heat pumps for commercial, industrial applications

Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric has released a high-temperature water-to-water heat pump for commercial and industrial applications requiring high-temperature water of up to 78 C.

Dubbed Climaveneta EW-HT-G05, the new product uses R513a as the refrigerant. It is a non-ozone-depleting refrigerant developed to replace R134a, which the company utilized in the previous version of the heat pump – the EW-HT model.

The new product is available in four versions with sizes of 73 kW, 86 kW, 105.2 kW, and 129.3 kW. All versions measure 1,223 mm x 877 mm x 1,496 and their weight ranges from 380 kg and 430 kg, depending on the size.

The heat pump has a heating capacity ranging from 72.9 kW to 129 kW and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spanning from 3.15 to 3.19. The coefficient of performance (COP) is 3.68 for 73 kW and 3.77 for 129.3 kW.

“With its 2 independent circuits, it can operate in part load to improve efficiency during low-demand periods and comes available with several options such as touchscreen display, refrigerant leak detection and Master-Client group controls,” the manufacturer said.

It also said the new heat pump can be combined with its Integra range of 4-pipe Simultaneous Heating & Cooling equipment for commercial buildings, industrial process heat recovery, including IT Cooling, and district heating systems.”