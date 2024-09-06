Mitsubishi Electric launches water-to-water heat pumps for commercial, industrial applications

The Japanese manufacturer said the new Climaveneta EW-HT-G05 products have a size ranging from 73 kW to 129.3 kW and a coefficent of performance of up to 3.77.

The Climaveneta EW-HT-G05 heat pump

Image: Mitsubishi Electric

Share

Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric has released a high-temperature water-to-water heat pump for commercial and industrial applications requiring high-temperature water of up to 78 C.

Dubbed Climaveneta EW-HT-G05, the new product uses R513a as the refrigerant. It is a non-ozone-depleting refrigerant developed to replace R134a, which the company utilized in the previous version of the heat pump – the EW-HT model.

The new product is available in four versions with sizes of 73 kW, 86 kW, 105.2 kW, and 129.3 kW. All versions measure 1,223 mm x 877 mm x 1,496 and their weight ranges from 380 kg and 430 kg, depending on the size.

The heat pump has a heating capacity ranging from 72.9 kW to 129 kW and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spanning from 3.15 to 3.19. The coefficient of performance (COP) is 3.68 for 73 kW and 3.77 for 129.3 kW.

“With its 2 independent circuits, it can operate in part load to improve efficiency during low-demand periods and comes available with several options such as touchscreen display, refrigerant leak detection and Master-Client group controls,” the manufacturer said.

It also said the new heat pump can be combined with its Integra range of 4-pipe Simultaneous Heating & Cooling equipment for commercial buildings, industrial process heat recovery, including IT Cooling, and district heating systems.”

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Timber framed solar carports for residential, commercial applications
05 September 2024 Sweden-based Innoventum has launched a solar carport line equipped with bifacial modules in a larch wood structure. The solution may include electric...